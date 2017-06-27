[NINTENDO] anuncia su Mini Super Famicom

TOKIO.- El fabricante de videojuegos Nintendo anunció el próximo lanzamiento de la versión reducida de su popular consola en el archipiélago nipón.

A través de un comunicado precisan que se trata de “Nintendo Classic Mini: Super Famicom” que incluirá 21 juegos y tendrá un costo de 7.980 yenes.

Relación de juegos:

* Super Mario World

* F-ZERO

* The Legend of the Mystical Ninja

* Super Ghouls ‘n Ghosts

* The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

* Super Soccer

* Contra III: The Alien Wars

* Super Mario Kart

* Star Fox

* Secret of Mana

* Mega Man X

* Fire Emblem: Mystery of the Emblem

* Super Metroid

* Final Fantasy VI

* Super Street Fighter II

* Donkey Kong Country

* Yoshi’s Island

* Panel de Pon (Tetris Attack)

* Super Mario RPG

* Kirby Super Star

* Star Fox 2

EL DATO

“Nintendo Classic Mini: Super Famicom” estará disponible desde el 5 de octubre.

