[NINTENDO] anuncia su Mini Super Famicom

TOKIO.- El fabricante de videojuegos Nintendo anunció el próximo lanzamiento de la versión reducida de su popular consola en el archipiélago nipón.
A través de un comunicado precisan que se trata de “Nintendo Classic Mini: Super Famicom” que incluirá 21 juegos y tendrá un costo de 7.980 yenes.
Relación de juegos:
* Super Mario World
* F-ZERO
* The Legend of the Mystical Ninja
* Super Ghouls ‘n Ghosts
* The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
* Super Soccer
* Contra III: The Alien Wars
* Super Mario Kart
* Star Fox
* Secret of Mana
* Mega Man X
* Fire Emblem: Mystery of the Emblem
* Super Metroid
* Final Fantasy VI
* Super Street Fighter II
* Donkey Kong Country
* Yoshi’s Island
* Panel de Pon (Tetris Attack)
* Super Mario RPG
* Kirby Super Star
* Star Fox 2
EL DATO
“Nintendo Classic Mini: Super Famicom” estará disponible desde el 5 de octubre.
